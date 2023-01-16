MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 40 homes in Montague on Saturday had nearly 100 smoke and 40 carbon monoxide alarms installed.

Members of the American Red Cross, Montague Center Fire Department, and Turners Falls Fire contributed to this project. The Massachusetts Home Fire Campaign ensures that this project was free to all residents. An effort to help save lives and educate home fire safety.

As home fires claim an average of seven lives every day, the American Red Cross says more working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

“We thank the Western Mass Chapter of the American Red Cross for teaming up with our local Fire Departments to help promote resident safety through the Home Fire Safety Campaign,” said Turners Falls Fire Department.

Over 31,000 smoke alarms have been installed in Massachusetts so far.