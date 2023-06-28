GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ServiceNet was recently named the on-site provider for the Emergency Family Shelter in Greenfield.

There are 41 families and over 80 people being housed at the Days Inn in Greenfield and ServiceNet, the local government and the community are all coming together to support them. These families are housed at the Days Inn hotel due to a “critical shortage of affordable housing in the state,” according to Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

While ServiceNet’s contract as on-site provider doesn’t begin until Jul 1st officially, the nonprofit has been assisting these families already.

“Get these families acquainted with the area, support them with their needs of immigration, immigrations appointment, doctor’s appointment, enrolling the children in schools, transportation, meals, and just getting them ready to start thinking about housing and work,” said Marisa Perez at ServiceNet.

As this process pans out, the community is coming together to support these families in any way possible. Many of the families are Haitian immigrants from the Boston area, while others are international refugees and families escaping domestic violence.

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner told 22News, “We’re a very generous community. On the one hand, we’ve had so many volunteer’s step up. Volunteers who speak multiple languages and then there’s people who are making donations.”

ServiceNet also has a wish list available on their website for anyone interested in helping out the families as they adjust to the area.