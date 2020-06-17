43 Greenfield Public Schools employees laid off after new budget proposal

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Public Schools are laying off 43 employees for the upcoming school year, 24 of which are teachers.

The layoffs are due to the city reducing the school year budget proposal by $1.7 million. Most of the school budget is for staffing and budgets are based on property taxes which the school committee says Greenfield is close to their limit on what they can charge residents.

The district gets two main sources of funding from the state. Chapter 70 funding and Student Opportunity Act funding, the second they’ve been told not to count on getting which last year gave them over a million dollars.

Due to the pandemic, the state wants schools to have smaller class sizes, but the school committee says that it would require more funding that they’re not getting.

Amy Proietti, Greenfield School Committee Chair told 22News, “We have such a lack of information about our funding that comes from government sources. We have no way of knowing what’s going to happen. The state has barely started to talk about their own fiscal year 2021 budget.”

The superintendent decides who gets laid off, based on a seniority list, which is approved by the union.

The school district is hoping to bring back some laid-off employees if given more money from the state.