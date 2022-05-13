GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of five raccoon kits were rescued after the tree they were living in fell across a roadway in Gill Thursday afternoon.

According to the Gill Police Department, CSO Co-Response mental health clinician Leeanne Hadsel and Chief Christopher Redmond were called to West Gill Road for a report of a tree with several kits that fell across the roadway.



(Gill Police Department)

Members of the Gill Fire Department checked the tree for additional kits and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Animal Control Officer Kyle Dragon helped to assist with the care of the animals. Five kits were taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator after the mother could not be found.

Gill police note that it wasn’t this type of work is not part of Leeanne’s assignment, but are glad they received her assistance in caring for these critters.