CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts officials toured the devastation caused by flooding at Natural Roots farm in Conway and since then more than $70,000 was donated through GoFundMe.

Between Sunday, July 9th, and Tuesday, July 11th, Conway recorded 4.58 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service. The South River turned into a torrent, swallowing the neat rows of vegetables that were ready to pick, as well more than 10 percent of a flock of chickens at Natural Roots.

Normally shelves would be filled with fresh vegetables for sale, however, an estimated $85,000 in produce and farm stand sales alone has been lost. In order to keep the farm running, farmers David Fisher and Brittany Terry are looking to raise funds to cover income and rebuilding costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, there has been $73,176 donated by 554 people.

Farmer David Fisher, is hoping the state is able to provide financial support to help keep his business going now that all the hard work and money they have put into creating a successful business is now gone. “All of that investment is washed down the river, so without out any financial support, this would be the end of our farm business, we’ve been here for 26 years,” said Fisher.

In a social media post, State Representative Natalie Blais said Natural Roots Farm in Conway, was hit with “catastrophic flooding.” Blais said that the flooding is “horrific” for farmers because, unless they have crop insurance to cover their losses, there is no other program specifically geared towards helping them.