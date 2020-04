GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield has 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

The city posted the updated numbers to their website Friday morning.

There have been 21 recoveries which means the individuals are experiencing no symptoms, no medications to treat symptoms, and clinical improvement for 72 hours.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there are 18,941 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 128 of those cases are in Franklin County.