86-year-old woman casts the last vote in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was off the charts with people of all ages, creeds and backgrounds turning out.

The final vote of the evening in one Greenfield precinct was cast by a determined voter, who needed a little help. Greenfield police officers noticed a familiar face arriving at the polls minutes before they closed.

The 86-year-old needed a little help to make it to the door on time, so the officers sprung into action, providing a wheel chair and assistance to the door. They ended up walking her through the entire voting process.

“She wanted to come down and throw her support behind her candidates and do her civic duty. She’s a great citizen and a good friend to the police department, so it just felt right to help her.”

Officer Rowle said the woman was not a frequent voter and had to be re-registered but was inspired to make it to the polls in such an important year.