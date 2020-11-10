Local leaders celebrate Kamala Harris as first woman elected as U.S. Vice President

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victory for the Biden-Harris campaign makes history, Kamala Harris will be the first woman to serve as the Vice President.

With Franklin County having a number of women representing local and state elected offices, State Senator Jo Comerford was elected in 2018, the year of the woman. She calls this weekend’s announcement a profound victory.

She says by having Harris “break the glass ceiling” this opens doors for the generations to come.

Including her daughter, who will be able to vote in 2024.

Comerford told 22News, “My daughter who is rising, powerful, on the move with her generation saw something that was obtainable from the onset. Not something she had to fight to get. She could build on something.”

Comerford hopes this will encourage more marginalized groups to run for office as well.

She says it’s crucial to have that representation because it means a government can better help its people.