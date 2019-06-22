A look at summer tourism in Franklin County

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of summer might’ve been a little wet, but that didn’t stop people in Franklin County from hitting the outdoors.

Rain or shine, people in Franklin County enjoy being outdoors for some summer fun — especially at Berkshire East, which has been operating since early April.

But now that summer is finally here and school’s out they’re ready for the tens of thousands of people who make their way to Charlemont to enjoy a summer adventure.

“I’m here to go mountain biking, of course, and I have the day off so I get to come out here and do what I love and go mountain biking,” said Kevin Corcoran of Millis.

As did many others who seized the first day of summer, whether they went biking, whitewater rafting or taking on Berkshire East’s Aerial Adventure Park.

“Berkshire East is really the home of adventure sports in western Massachusetts. We’ve got three great zipline tours, a bunch of rafting options, one of the biggest mountain coasters in North America and in the east coast, the best downhill mountain bike park,” said Berkshire East General Manager Jon Schaefer.

“We’re just honestly looking forward to a fun season. The weather for us is, it’s kind of indifferent, the more it rains the better whitewater is in general so we don’t hate the rain, but a sunny day on the river is also a good thing,” added Berkshire East Director of Whitewater Operations, Dominic Capozzi.

Capozzi told 22News, a paddle, helmet and life jacket is your ticket onto the raft.

He said the the longest whitewater rafting trail — their Fife Brook Rafting Trip — is about 10 miles and takes 5 to 6 hours.

We spoke with Director of Thunder Mountain Bike Park who said not many people in New England know about Deerfield River’s summer tourism.

“There’s really no place like Charlemont when it comes to kind of high end outdoor adventure, where you can do a variety of things you could do in Charlemont all in one spot. It’s really unique, and you don’t have to drive a long ways to get there, which is great,” said Gary Porter-Henry.

And if the weather works out this weekend, they hope to have a busy start to the summer season.