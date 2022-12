COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Colrain Fire Department were called to two accidents Wednesday evening.

A car went into the ledge on Jacksonville Road at about 5:30p.m. At 7:15p.m., the department was called out again to Main Road for a car that had hit a pole. Main Road at Foundary Village Road will be one lane while the pole is replaced. Power interruptions might occur Wednesday night.