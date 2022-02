ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several crews were called to assist after a motor vehicle accident on Norton Hill Road Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Ashfield Fire Department, firefighters, EMTs and Highland Ambulance along with State Police conducted emergency operations at the accident. An air ambulance was requested and the victim was taken o a trauma center due to serious injuries.

The video of LifeStar was posted on the Ashfield Fire Department’s Facebook page.