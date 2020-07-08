Adams Donuts in Greenfield closing after more than 50 years

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Adams Donuts is closing after more than 50 years of serving up fresh donuts to local residents.

The donut shop updated its customers with a Facebook post Tuesday stating they would be permanently closing its doors.

“For over 50 years we have had loyal patrons and regular customers who we would like to thank for always coming in and we are very sorry that we could not make this work to keep our doors open. I will miss all our chats and have so many good memories at the donut shop with so many people. Again, I am truly sorry and I hope to see many of you again!”

Adams Donuts closed back in mid-March and said they hoped to be back once restaurants were allowed to re-open. On June 30th Owner Carrie Brown updated customers saying they were trying to figure out a way to re-open but due to the restrictions and having such a small location, they were having a hard time.

Then the shop said Tuesday that under the current circumstances had to close their doors for good and thanked all their loyal customers for their support.

The store opened on Federal Street back in 1965, according to the Greenfield Recorder.

More than 100 people commented on the Facebook post sharing their generations of memories from the shop.