Adams Donuts in Greenfield reopens with new owners

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been closed since the start of the pandemic, and now Greenfield’s staple, Adams Donuts, is reopening.

The doors will open to customers officially on Saturday. The new owners, twin sisters, are hoping to leave their mark on the shop that’s been serving sweet treats for over 50 years.

22News got an inside look ahead of the grand reopening with a fresh coat of paint and new plastic partitions. While some things are new, they are making sure to pay tribute to the donut shop’s decades of history.

History, like the sign they believe, has the original donut prices, along with photos and news clippings over the years.

Kerry Brooke of Greenfield says she’s glad people are bringing new life to the spot that has been a hub for the community, “It’s excellent because the community will welcome them and like I said it’s good to have fresh faces. I hope they are every bit as successful as the previous people were.”

In terms of COVID precautions, the owners plan to only allow eight people in at a time.

They are also setting up a website for online orders and will also offer curbside pick up.