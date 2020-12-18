Additional free parking in Greenfield for holiday shoppers

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to the free parking at all metered and municipal parking lots on Saturdays, Greenfield is adding two additional, free parking days this holiday season.

Friday, December 18 and Thursday, December 24, there will be no fee-based parking enforcement at all metered spots and municipal parking lots in the City of Greenfield.

They’re hoping it will encourage people to get downtown for some last minute shopping and to help out other local businesses – on the condition that people wear masks and continue to practice social distancing.