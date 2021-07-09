Advocates to hold parade at Unity Park in Turners Falls Saturday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking ahead to Saturday, when advocates are holding a parade at Unity Park in Turners Falls calling for recreation to be improved by the Turners Falls Dam.

The parade comes at a time when “once in a generation” decisions are being made about the area around the waterway. Angela Donlon is a Steward with the CRC. She told 22News Turners Falls Dam and Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage are applying to renew their licenses.

Which only comes around once every 50 or so years. Donlon said hydro companies are required to include recreation in their operating licenses. She said the CRC is asking for more of an investment.

“We think there should be walkable portages around each dam,” said Donlon. “Right now, the portage around the turners falls dam provides a shuttle.”

Portages meaning the carrying of a boat between two waters. Right now, that portage is three miles downstream with the shuttle. However, they’re hoping to make it possible to have people only walk a half-mile down the path.

They’re asking people to reach out to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.