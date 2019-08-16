Aerial footage reveals Woodstock theme corn maze in Sunderland

8 acres of peace, love, and music to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival

The theme for the farms annual corn-field maze, known as “Mike’s Maze,” is centered around the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Arts festival. The design reads, “Cornstock” “Peace Love Music” featuring the portraits made of corn stock shaped as legendary performers Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

David and Jess Wissemann, part of the creative team at Mike’s Maze, come up with a new idea for the maze every year and spend the whole year planning it.

Visitors to the maze will have access to psychedelic slides, a jump pad, pedal cars and can fire potato cannons dubbed “make potato salad, not war”.

Mike’s Maze opens September 7 through November 3 at 23 South Main Street in Sunderland.

For admission price and more information visit mikesmaze.com.