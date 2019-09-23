AG Healey meets with Franklin County task force on increase in opioid overdose deaths

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey met with the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region on Monday.

While opioid overdose deaths decreased statewide, they increased in Franklin County. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health found a 144 percent increase in overdose deaths in Franklin County from 2017 to 2018.

“This problem is not yet gone away in spite of all of our efforts all of the money that we’ve spent,” Franklin County House of Corrections Medical Director, Dr. Ruth Potee told 22News.

AG Healey joined the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region on Monday to hear their concerns.

“We heard a lot of good ideas including eliminating some of the barriers that the federal government puts in the way to people getting better access,” AG Healey told 22News.

AG Healey is suing the Sacklers, the family that owns Purdue Pharma, the company that makes Oxycodone. She said settling with them wouldn’t be fair to the victims.

“The Sacklers who profited billions from Oxyc sales aren’t required to pay a dime and because the settlement will be funded by future sales of Oxc. The very deadly and addictive drug that got us here in the first place,” Healey continued.

Franklin County has taken a progressive approach to addiction treatment, including the country’s first federally licensed methadone clinic in a jail.

“We’ve come a long way. People are much better, our emergency responders are saving peoples lives every day with Narcan but we need to continue to give people access to treatment,” Dr. Potee told 22News.

One of the biggest issues the task force wants to address the lack of transportation services for people seeking addiction treatment.