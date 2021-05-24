Agawam man injured after motorcycle crash in Leverett

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) — A motorcycle crash on Sunday has left an Agawam man badly injured.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, police were called to a crash on Cave Hill Road in Leverett around 5 p.m. Sunday, where they found an injured 46-year-old man from Agawam.

The motorcycle crashed roughly 20 feet away from the road. Leverett police performed CPR until the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section and the State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.