Air packs for firefighters in Franklin County awarded through FEMA

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire departments in several communities have been awarded a grant to provide new equipment that helps protect them from inhaling toxic gases.

According to a news release from the City of Greenfield Mayor’s Office, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) of $630,000 for the replacement of Self Contained Breathing apparatus.

An event will take place at the Greenfield Fire Station on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Congressman Jim McGovern will be joined with Mayor Roxann D. Wedegartner, Fire Chief Robert Strahan, as well as Fire Chiefs from Erving, Turners Falls, Deerfield, and South Deerfield.

The new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs for firefighters will be issued to the following departments:

Greenfield Fire

Erving Fire

Turners Falls Fire District

Deerfield Fire District

South Deerfield Fire District

“Working with our close mutual aid partners it is now more essential than ever to maintain fire protection through cooperation. This grant is an extension of that partnership. These new packs will allow these five departments to operate seamlessly with the same equipment allowing for better protection of the firefighters in a dangerous environment.” Greenfield Fire Department Chief Robert Strahan