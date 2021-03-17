ABCC to enforce COVID-19 safety standards on St. Patrick’s Day

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Keeping Saint Patrick’s Day safe used to mean upping patrols on the roads and making sure folks are not over-served at the bars, but this year comes with an added layer.

The Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) announced that they will be enforcing COVID-19 safety standards for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in western Massachusetts

Michael Stone at the Hangar Pub and Grill in Greenfield said they’re keeping up with guidelines to make sure everyone feels safe on this holiday.

“Everything is physically distanced. We’re maintaining all the safety protocols the state requires. Your servers will have masks. Always washing our hands. so you can expect a clean environment,” he said.

Official investigators will make sure that restaurants and bars throughout the Commonwealth comply with COVID-19 safety and sanitary standards.

“With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, we are asking restaurants and their customers to continue to remain diligent, we have had high levels of compliance, which has helped limit exposure and maintain progress while keeping communities safe, tomorrow should be no different,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC.

According to the Treasury, the Commonwealth has found the majority of restaurants to be in compliance with the governor’s orders and safety standards, but 64 bars have had their liquor licenses indefinitely suspended because they violated safety standards while several more have pending hearings.

Treasurer Goldberg announced on Wednesday that the impaired driving team will focus on bars that are known to sell alcohol to convicted drunk drivers.

“We need to sort of step up safety so that we keep people safe both those who are drinking and those who happen to be on the road,” said Goldberg in a phone interview with 22News.

Data seems to indicate that over 50 percent of impaired driving arrests originate at bars.

“These efforts support safer roads throughout Massachusetts, this kind of enforcement is a deterrent for bar owners, keeping them from over-serving while helping save lives,” Goldberg added.

While this year’s celebration will feel different, the Irish spirit still lives on.

“In Massachusetts on March 17, we all wear the green and we wear it with pride. So I look forward to the future,” Goldberg said.

Officials agree that in addition to police stopping impaired drivers, consistent enforcement of laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to intoxicated people is vital to impaired driving prevention, while it also helps reduce criminal activity.