LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield is in the midst of determining the future of its Franklin County location.

The Dakin animal shelter in Leverett has been closed down since the coronavirus pandemic and because of the challenges that came along with Covid, the shelter’s future is uncertain. The shelter had been established on Montague Road in 1995 for unwanted and homeless pets and has been serving the community ever since.

In a message to the public, Dakin’s board of directors said they’re in the process of identifying possible reuse or repurposing opportunities for the vacant building that responds to community needs.

Dakin encourages Franklin County residents to adopt rescue pets from shelters of their choice and that the Springfield facility still serves many residents of Franklin County. If people would like to submit their thoughts on the shelter’s future email feedback@dakinhumane.org.