Annual Connecticut River cleanup a month-long event in 2020

Willie Stetson, of Brattleboro, Vt., stands in the Connecticut River while fishing near the Vernon Dam, in Vernon, Vt., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The annual four-state effort to remove trash from the 410-mile Connecticut River is still going on this year, but with some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather that the usual two-day event, the 24th annual Connecticut River Conservancy’s Source to Sea Cleanup is a month-long event that will last all September so volunteers can practice safe social distancing.

The event involves thousands of volunteers cleaning the river and its tributaries on foot or by boat in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Last year, more than 3,600 volunteers hauled in nearly 67 tons of trash, from recyclable bottles and cans, fishing equipment, and food waste to tires, televisions, and even refrigerators.