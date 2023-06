LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Annual Father’s Day Breakfast will be taking place in Leyden on Sunday.

According to the Town of Leyden, there will be scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, coffee, and juice at the breakfast.

It costs $8.00 a person, and kids under 12 years old get in for $6.00.

The breakfast began at 7:00 a.m. and will go on until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday at 16 West Leyden Road.