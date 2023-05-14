WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is all about celebrating the strength and perseverance of mothers, and Cancer Connection is taking that one step further with its annual Mother’s Day half marathon fundraiser.

In 12 years, this event has raised more than $500,000 for Cancer Connection, which is the only cancer support center in Hampshire & Franklin County. The route begins at the Yankee Candle production facility at 102 Christian Lane in Whately and continues into Hatfield and back to Whately, where the finish line is at the police station, located at 77 Christian Lane.

The nine-mile walk and fun run is beginning at 7:30 a.m., and the half-marathon will kick off at 8:00 a.m. Donations for the event will remain open all week, and you can donate through the Cancer Connection website. So far this year’s half-marathon has already raised over $30,000 dollars.