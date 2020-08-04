Anxiety over tornado warning in Franklin County

(WWLP) – For the second day in a row, residents in the western part of Franklin county had a tornado warning earlier Tuesday. No significant damage was caused but it still caused concern for residents.

Residents told 22News they weren’t too concerned with the tornado warning due to the fact they have years of experience with severe weather.

Hurricane Irene caused widespread flooding in Franklin county including in Shelburne Falls catching many residents off guard.

To stay safe in bad stormy weather, gather the necessities and most importantly stay home.