Appeal filed against Northfield Planning Board’s decision on solar project

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An appeal has been filed, after the town of Northfield’s Planning Board gave the green light for three solar arrays to be built along Pine Meadow Road.

According to the Planning Board, these Blue Wave Solar fields would serve a dual purpose, as solar and agricultural space. The complaint was filed last week in Franklin Superior Court.

Meg Sheehan, a volunteer attorney at Save the Pine Barrens said, “Converting our farmland to a massive industrial-scale energy-generating utility is not a sustainable future.”

“The Planning Board of Northfield went to extreme pains to make sure that the project met the zoning regulations in Northfield,” said Stephen Seredynski, a member of the Northfield Planning Board.

The Board chair added that they’ve had multiple public hearings, and hired a paid solar consultant that they’ve worked with for eight months. You can view the solar array plan here.