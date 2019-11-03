Franklin county apple harvest on display at CiderDays

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People from all over the country toured Franklin county this weekend to taste different kinds of cider.

“CiderDays” is an annual community celebration of all things apple, and showcasing Franklin county farms and local cider producers.

“We want to highlight what is special about this area and that’s apples,” said CiderDays coordinator Lisa Davol.

“The landscape is great the climate is great and we have a lot of producers and orchards. This is the 25th anniversary so it’s an extra special year,” Davol continued.

Clarkdale Fruit Farms was one of several locations in Franklin county where residents could come and try different types of cider. The farm makes the classic apple cider, as well as the sweeter pear cider which I tried.

CiderDays brings the community together and organizers said this was one of the best years yet.

But CiderDays isn’t just about the cider.

The annual event also features food demonstrations and workshops. Visitors at Clarkdale Sunday sampled a Williamsburg chef’s caramelized onion roasted pear and Gorgonzola galette.

“I think a lot of people really liked to be immersed into apple culture, cider culture for several days. I’ve met people from all over the world here through a lot of these events so it’s very wonderful to bring all these people to Franklin county.”

Davol told 22News CiderDays used to be just a one day event, but it became so popular, they expanded it to three days.

2019 CiderDays officially came to a close Sunday evening.