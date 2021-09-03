Apple picking begins Labor Day weekend

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Timothy Smith, the Owner of Apex Orchards said on average their farm sees 1,000 to 1,500 people a day during apple picking season, all starting on Labor Day weekend.

“It’s a great spot,” said Smith. “You look out at that view you can’t have a bad day too often.”

The orchard has views that stretch 50 miles out. Smith said Apex Orchards has been in his family for generations and they’re once again happy to welcome back customers.

“It’s one of those things, people are always happy when they’re coming out to pick apples so it’s always a good group,” he told 22News.

All your favorites like Honey Crisp and Ginger Gold are at the orchard, but it all depends on when you come to pick.

“This weekend we’re going to be picking Ginger Gold’s, Honey Crisp, Galas, and Macintosh,” he said. “And then later in the season, we’ll have more Honey Crisp, Empires, Golden Delicious, and Fuji’s.”

Timothy said the forecast is not only putting people in the fall mood but it is also good for the apples. Cool nights and warmer days can add color to the apples. While it’s the beginning of the season, Timothy said the peak times to pick apples are in mid to late September.