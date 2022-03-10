CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a three-bedroom home to be built in Conway.

The energy-efficient house is being built on South Deerfield Road in Conway that includes two stories with approximately 1,300 square feet. The house will be all-electric and heated with an Air Source Heat Pump.

Those eligible to apply will need 60% of the area median income. Additional selection criteria include housing need, ability to make mortgage payments of $600-$1,200/month, and willingness to partner with Habitat. More information on eligibility criteria and application can be found on their website, the deadline to apply is May 11.

Those interested in applying can find out more information during virtually held information sessions. The sessions are scheduled for:

The Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity has built homes for 48 low-income families in Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The homes are built with volunteer labor and donations of material, supplies, land, and services.