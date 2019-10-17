Areas in Orange not accessible due to storm

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – Police are advising residents to not go outside and to avoid travel on Thursday because several areas aren’t accessible due to downed trees, wires, and power outages in Orange.

The Orange Armony has been opened as an emergency area for people with medical issues only.

According to the Orange Police Department, there is no school and the entire north side of town has no power. Police, the town and National Grid are all working to resolve the issues.

According to the MEMA Outage Map as of 8:47 a.m. 2,105 customers are without power in Orange.

The Orange District Court is also closed for the day.

According to Orange Police If you need to report an emergency, call 911. If it is not an emergency, please use their business line at 978-544-2129.