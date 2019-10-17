1  of  22
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District Carando/Smithfield Foods Career Tec East Longmeadow Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District James Clark School - Agawam Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School May Center School Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Quabbin Regional School District South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Suffield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf WNEU

Areas in Orange not accessible due to storm

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – Police are advising residents to not go outside and to avoid travel on Thursday because several areas aren’t accessible due to downed trees, wires, and power outages in Orange.

The Orange Armony has been opened as an emergency area for people with medical issues only.

According to the Orange Police Department, there is no school and the entire north side of town has no power. Police, the town and National Grid are all working to resolve the issues.

According to the MEMA Outage Map as of 8:47 a.m. 2,105 customers are without power in Orange.

View the Live Traffic Map here.

The Orange District Court is also closed for the day.

According to Orange Police If you need to report an emergency, call 911. If it is not an emergency, please use their business line at 978-544-2129.

