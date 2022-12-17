ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Rain, snow, and a little wind plagued the Pioneer Valley Friday night into Saturday morning. Not everyone got the same amount of snow, but hilltowns in the area were hit the hardest. And in Ashfield, that meant more calls for the Fire Department.

The Ashfield Fire Department said on their social media the department responded to at least 20 calls in a 30 hour time period. The department is asking residents to remain off the roads, as power lines are still down and there are still hazards. During the bulk of the storm, the Ashfield Fire Department was called to emergencies for power lines and trees that were down, road safety hazards, car accidents, and storm injuries.