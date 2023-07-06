ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ashfield town officials have rescinded their advisory on swimming in the Ashfield Lake Thursday after recent tests showed little to no more algae bloom.

On June 26, the town noted that blue/green algae was observed in the lake and issued an advisory to avoid swimming in the lake. The most recent test showed that algae bloom is no longer a hazard and the town’s health department allowed to rescind the advisory.

“We thank you for your patience while we confirmed the safety of the water. We are all relieved that there is no issue with blue/green algae in Ashfield Lake and that we can resume regular activities,” said the Ashfield Town Beach & Park on their Facebook page.

Lifeguard duties and swimming lessons will resume on Tuesday.