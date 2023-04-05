ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ashfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect and a vehicle that was involved in a break-in on Monday.

According to the Ashfield Police Department, a man was seen breaking in through a sliding glass door of a residence on Cape Street in Ashfield on Monday between the hours of 12:07 p.m. and 12:17 p.m.

Photo courtesy of the Ashfield Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Ashfield Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Ashfield Police Department

The man is described as white and was driving a white 1500 Ram Lifted Crew Cab with a custom grill, smoked headlights, and cab lights. The truck has a possible logo on the driverside windshield that said “Roughcountry” on it.

If you have any information, contact the Ashfield Police Department at 413-628-4441 X or their 24-hour dispatch at 413-625-8200.