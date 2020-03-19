Ashfield resident confirmed positive for coronavirus

ASHFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An Ashfield resident has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on the town’s website on Wednesday, the board of health agent is working with the Department of Public Health and those who have come in contact with the resident are being self quarantined and are asymptomatic.

The town is encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing and follow CDC and MA DPH guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.

According to Mass DPH, There are currently 256 reported cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts including two in Hampden County, one in Franklin County and 17 in Berkshire county.