Breaking News
Ashfield resident confirmed positive for coronavirus
Closings and Delays
There are currently 181 active closings. Click for more details.

Ashfield resident confirmed positive for coronavirus

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An Ashfield resident has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on the town’s website on Wednesday, the board of health agent is working with the Department of Public Health and those who have come in contact with the resident are being self quarantined and are asymptomatic.

The town is encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing and follow CDC and MA DPH guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.

According to Mass DPH, There are currently 256 reported cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts including two in Hampden County, one in Franklin County and 17 in Berkshire county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories