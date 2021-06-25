Athol man guilty of July 2019 rape, assault of 14-year-old girl

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A jury on Thursday found an Athol man guilty of the rape and abuse of a 14-year-old girl, after deliberating for four hours.

Colby Hume, 20, was found guilty of a single count of rape and abuse of a child after a two-day trial that had 12 witnesses, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. A sentencing date has been set for July 14.

The assault of the young girl occurred on July 4, 2019.

According to court logs by The Greenfield Recorder, Hume was initially charged with the rape of a child, drug for sexual intercourse, sell/deliver liquor to a person under 21, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14-years-old or over.

Hume was released on personal recognizance with conditions before the trial began. He was 18-years-old at the time.