GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – An Athol woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Gill Friday afternoon.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Barton Cove. A Mazda MX5 Miata convertible was driving in the westbound lane on Route 2 when it crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on into a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the Cobalt, 57-year-old Tracy Matthews of Gill, died in the crash. A passenger in her vehicle and the driver of the Miata, a 63-year-old man from Needham, were hospitalized but are expected to be okay.

State Police and the DA’s office are investigating the cause of the crash. At this time, no charges have been filed.