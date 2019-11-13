Authorities identify woman found dead near Athol Sewage Treatment Plant

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found near a wastewater treatment plant in Athol early Monday.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office identified the woman as 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford of Leominster. Her body was discovered near the entrance of the Athol Sewage Treatment Plant on Jones Street.

The treatment plant is located at 584 Main Street in Athol.

The DA’s spokeswoman, Mary Carey, told 22News on Monday that Clifford’s death is considered “criminal in nature.”

Athol Police along with State Police assigned to the DA’s Office continue to work to determine how she died.

22News will follow this story and bring you updates as more details develop.