GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Donations of backpacks and school supplies are being collected at the John Zon Community Center in Greenfield.

The annual Women’s Way Blooming Backpacks drive helps elementary and high school students that are in need of materials. School supplies such as pencils, sharpeners, and notebooks can be dropped off through August 10th at UWFH’s Greenfield office located at 51 Davis St, Suite 2.

A list of supplies to fill a backpack can be viewed below. The United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region (UWFH) is asking donors to label the backpack with the age range of supplies.

On Thursday, August 10th, the John Zon Community Center is hosting a free celebration event with refreshments to collect backpacks on the final day from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made at uw-fh.org/womensway.

The supplies will be distributed to students by non-profit organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County, United Arc, Community Action Family Center and Youth Programs, Mary Lyon Foundation, and Montague Catholic Social Ministries.