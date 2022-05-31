GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A supply of backpacks were filled by the Franklin County community to support the “Love in a Backpack” project that helps inmates being released from jail.

The Transition from Jail to Community Task Force (TJC) is to make the community a welcoming place for inmates. TJC has been supported by the “Love in a Backpack” project of St. John’s Church in Ashfield for its third year.

Since 2018, the TJC has worked on many projects such as easing housing issues for inmates and creating a mural for the Town of Greenfield.

In February 2020, TJC began to work on “Love in a backpack,” in which 20 backpacks of toiletries and basic supplies were given to women and men leaving the Franklin County jail. The TJC provided 50 backpacks in April 2021. On May 11, TJC Task Force members, volunteers, and members of the community helped to fill their highest amount of 85 backpacks.

A total of $1,600 was provided to “Love in a Backpack” for inmates of Franklin County jail. Money was collected from bin sites in not only Franklin County, but also Greenfield.

The backpacks and supplies are to be distributed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reentry team staff. Men and women being released from the Franklin County Jail are to receive a backpack.