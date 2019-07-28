Bandella bandmates celebrate Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a performance out of this world Saturday night — almost literally.

A band of astronauts celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in Greenfield Saturday night.

Western Massachusetts astronaut, Cady Coleman and two of her Bandella bandmates performed for the community.

The band has played aboard NASA’s international space station while orbiting 250 miles above the earth.

Some attendees shared their experiences of what it was like watching the Moon Landing on TV when they were young. Martin Miller, President of New England Public Media, told 22News outer space has always fascinated him.

“I remember watching Neil Armstrong land on the moon,” Miller recalled. “I gave up a date so I could stay home a watch him land on the moon. I’ve always been fascinated with outer space.”

Another attendee, Pat Stevenson said, “I’m a baby boomer, I was almost 14 when Apollo landed on the moon. It was a transformational experience for the country and the world.”

Bandella was formed in Houston Texas and has performed all over the nation for more than 16 years.