SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A bridge connecting the towns of Shelburne and Conway has been closed and deemed unsafe for travel.
According to MassDOT, the bridge at Bardwell’s Ferry is unsafe for travel and has been closed as of Thursday, August 24th.
No date has been given for when the bridge is expected to reopen.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.