Barrier removal on Route 2 in Greenfield Tuesday, traffic to be detoured

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being cautioned about detours and travel delays due the removal of barriers on Route 2 in Greenfield on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be working on the Route 2 westbound bridge over Route 5 and Route 10 in Greenfield. The westbound bridge will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.

Traffic will be detoured down the exit ramp from Route 2 westbound just prior to the bridge to Route 5 and Route 10, where drivers will be able cross over to the adjacent ramp back onto Route 2 westbound. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

