DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – South Deerfield firefighters were called to a fire on North Main Street Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the home around 9 a.m., they saw smoke and flames coming from the basement. The department called in for assistance from Deerfield, Whately, Bernardston, and Sunderland Fire Departments.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading further but had to open the exterior and interior walls to make sure all the flames were put out.

Credit: South Deerfield Fire Department

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Deerfield and Turners Falls police assisted in the incident, as well as the South County EMS.