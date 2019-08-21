Breaking News
Enfield police investigating suspicious death
Watch Live
St. Mary High School to become diocesan school

Basement fire in Turners Falls caused by defective lithium-ion battery

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
turners falls fire rescue_181553

TURNERS FALLS, Mass (WWLP) – Turners Falls Fire Department put out several fires in a basement at a home on Montague Street in Turners Falls Tuesday night.

Turners Falls Fire Department Chief John Zellmann told 22News, around 9:56 p.m. firefighters found several small fires located in the basement one of which contained a lithium-ion battery and the charger for it.

Zellman said two small explosions occurred that spread to other objects in the basement. The fire was caused by a defective lithium-ion battery.

The fires were extinguished and smoke was evacuated from the residence.

The fire department is reminding residents to use extra care when charging batteries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet