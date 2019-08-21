Basement fire in Turners Falls caused by defective lithium-ion battery

TURNERS FALLS, Mass (WWLP) – Turners Falls Fire Department put out several fires in a basement at a home on Montague Street in Turners Falls Tuesday night.

Turners Falls Fire Department Chief John Zellmann told 22News, around 9:56 p.m. firefighters found several small fires located in the basement one of which contained a lithium-ion battery and the charger for it.

Zellman said two small explosions occurred that spread to other objects in the basement. The fire was caused by a defective lithium-ion battery.

The fires were extinguished and smoke was evacuated from the residence.

The fire department is reminding residents to use extra care when charging batteries.