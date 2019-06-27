Baystate Franklin Medical Center hosts seminar on Parkinson’s Disease

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative movement disorder that affects muscle control and balance. While there is no cure, there are treatments.

Dozens of people came to Baystate Franklin Medical Center to better understand the signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

“I think it’s important for individuals with Parkinson’s to know that there are treatment options available for the various difficulties they’re experiencing,” said Amanda Bernhard, a speech-language pathologist at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

While studying for her Masters degree, Bernhard developed a form of therapy while focusing on how the disease can affect a patient’s ability to communicate and swallow.

“And now she’s bringing that to the community and I want to make sure that I promote anything that helps people with Parkinson’s Disease know that there is a lot of help out there for them,” said Lisa Sommers, Bernhard’s former professor at UMass Amherst’s School of Public Health and Health Sciences.

Bernhard told 22News, research has shown that social isolation can lead to accelerated cognitive decline in older adults, which is why she encourages patients to seek treatment earlier and to take back control.

One Greenfield resident whose wife has a progressive form of Parkinson’s Disease, told 22News, he and his wife came to Thursday’s meeting to learn about local physical therapy options.

“Caregiving is really easy early on and it gets progressively harder and harder, so that’s what we need,” said John Demo. “We need some advice and strategies on how to manage the disease as it progresses.”

Baystate Franklin Medical Center’s Parkinson’s Treatment program addresses both movement and communication.