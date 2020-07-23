Baystate Health plans to close mental health beds in western Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Nurses Association is speaking out against Baystate Health’s plan to close a few dozen mental health beds in western Massachusetts.

Baystate Health’s current plan is to close mental health beds in Greenfield, Palmer, and Westfield and partner with a for-profit company to open a new facility. Seventy mental health beds in total between Baystate Noble, Franklin, and Wing Hospitals would close as a result.

The new facility would be in Holyoke, run by Kindred Healthcare, and have 120 beds. The Massachusetts Nurses Association says the plan would have negative impacts for local patients who want care nearest to them and their families.

“People want to be in their community. Sometimes people come to the ER because they walked there, they don’t have a vehicle. So being able to walk to the hospital and then be admitted to your home hospital and get the kind of care that you need there. There’s a continuation of care that’s really important,” Suzanne Love, an emergency nurse at Baystate Franklin Medical Center told 22News.

At a time when many healthcare providers are cutting back and mental healthcare beds are lacking, we are expanding capacity. Mark Keroack, Baystate Health President & CEO

Love says it’s not a real expansion because the 120 new beds include pediatric, geriatric as well as adult mental health beds, not equaling the beds lost.

Baystate says it will be at least two years after the official location is secured that the new facility would be operational.