Belchertown girl celebrates birthday with Biden-Harris themed party

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – It’ll be a while before 7-year-old Eleanor Dunham of Belchertown can vote, but she celebrated her birthday Sunday honoring the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The drive-by birthday celebration had the trappings of a Biden junior rally. Even the birthday cookies featured a salute to the democratic standard bearer.

Eleanor told 22News, Biden’s running mate was the clincher for the theme she chose for her birthday party.

“[She’s] cool because she’s a girl and she’s part-Black, and I think that’s going to be really good to show that those types of people can do whatever,” Eleanor said.

“She was debating between having a Harry Potter theme or a Joe Biden theme,” Nicole Dunham, Eleanor’s mom, told 22News. “Ultimately, Joe Biden won out. She’s really passionate about the upcoming election.”

Eleanor Dunham of Belchertown could well be America’s most politically motivated 7-year-old child.