Belchertown man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Leverett

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died from serious injuries he suffered in a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Leverett Saturday afternoon.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office identified the man killed in the crash as 57-year-old Kevin Douville of Belchertown. A passenger on the motorcycle involved was also hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was turning into a driveway on Long Plain Road when it was struck by the oncoming motorcycle.

The DA’s office identified the driver of the vehicle as a woman in her 80s. She remained at the site of the crash and cooperated with the police investigation.

No criminal charges have been filed.

The crash continues to be investigated by multiple departments including Leverett Police, Sunderland Police along with Massachusetts State Police detectives, accident reconstruction and crime scene services assigned to the DA’s office.