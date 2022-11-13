DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bement School is hosting a community needs drive on Sunday for the Franklin County Community Meals, ServiceNet’s Shelters, Stone Soup Cafe’s Free Store, Treehouse Foundation, and Friend of Hampshire Homeless.

The Bement School, an independent day and boarding school for grades K-9 in Deerfield believes in making a difference through volunteering and community service, according to a news release sent to 22News from The Bement School.

The following, new or lightly used items are needed:

Clothing (adult and youth sizes):

Men’s and women’s winter coats and outerwear

Warm hats

Warm mittens/gloves

Warm socks

Long underwear (new items only)

Scarves

Other Items:

Personal hygiene products (toiletries, body soap, menstrual products, oral hygiene products, deodorant, perfumes/body spray, etc.)

Medium or large adult pull-ups

House cleaning products (laundry soap, dish soap, and other household cleaners)

Surgical face masks

COVID tests

Baby wipes

Duffle bags

Blankets

Donations are to be brought to the Route 5/10 parking area of Bement School in Deerfield from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.