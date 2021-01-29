Berkshire Brewing Company donating percentage of beer sales to Food Bank of western Massachusetts

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Brewing Company is keeping with tradition and donating some of their sales to help the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

They’ve been doing this since 1997, contributing close to a quarter of a million dollars. The donations come from ten percent of their sales of the Shabadoo Black and Tan.

Shabadoo is a nickname for Joe Rizouti, who was a good friend of the owners. He loved cooking so when he passed in January of 1997, they wanted to honor his memory by putting food on the table for local families.

However, this year that donation feels especially important.

Gary Bogoff, Co-founder and President of Berkshire Brewing Company told 22News, “We’ve got so many people who are out of work and unemployed, not because of their own but because of the economy with COVID-19. And to know we’re keeping people fed is very important.”

Shabadoo actually helped develop the black and tan beer.

Since 1997, the Berkshire Brewing Company has contributed enough to provide more than 600,000 meals.